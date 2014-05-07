Markets Slipping After Japanese Stocks Get Clobbered

Good morning!

There’s a lot going on.

The big event overnight was the rough session for the Japanese stock market, which fell nearly 3%. This was partially follow through from the ugly US session.

It also comes amid bad data from Japan, and evidence that the recent sales tax price hike has harmed the economy (surprise!).

European stocks are a bit in the red right now, and US futures are basically exactly flat.

Ominously, German factory orders showed a big drop in March, that was unexpected.

And a court in Thailand has removed PM Yingluck Shinawatra from office over abuse of power.

