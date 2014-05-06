Markets Are Higher

Good morning! Markets are drifting slightly higher this morning.

It’s nothing dramatic anywhere though for now.

The big news is that European service PMIs came out, and that now European output appears to be at its highest level in 3 years. Europe still has a long way to go, but the growth trend is broadbased and consistent, which is excellent news.

Eurozone stock markets are slightly in the green.

Today in the US we get the latest trade data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.