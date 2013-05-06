Markets Are Going Nowhere As The Week Starts Very Quietly

Joe Weisenthal
calm lake in Autumn at Door County, Wisconsin

The week begins and what’s happening is… not much.

After big gains on Friday, thanks to the US Non-Farm Payrolls report, things are considerably quieter.

US futures are flat, as are European markets across the board.

Things were a bit more lively in Asia, where Shanghai gained over 1%, Hong Kong adding about the same, and Australia rising 0.5%. These gains came even as China’s services sector (as measured by the PMI Services report) had its slowest month in nearly 2 years, and Australian retail sales unexpectedly shrunk for the month of March.

Expect a very slow week for economic data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.