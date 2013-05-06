Markets Are Going Nowhere As The Week Starts Very Quietly

The week begins and what’s happening is… not much.



After big gains on Friday, thanks to the US Non-Farm Payrolls report, things are considerably quieter.

US futures are flat, as are European markets across the board.

Things were a bit more lively in Asia, where Shanghai gained over 1%, Hong Kong adding about the same, and Australia rising 0.5%. These gains came even as China’s services sector (as measured by the PMI Services report) had its slowest month in nearly 2 years, and Australian retail sales unexpectedly shrunk for the month of March.

Expect a very slow week for economic data.

