Markets Are Going Down

Good morning!

Things started off very quietly in the world of markets, but there’s been some deterioration.

US futures are off about 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX is off 1.4%.

Italy is off 1.25%.

After last week’s flurry of economic data (culminating in that strange Jobs Report on Friday) this week there is hardly any data.

Overnight the big news was the release of Chinese PMI, which shows manufacturing continuing to contract.

While this week will be quiet from a data perspective, we will be treated to a flurry of Fed-related speakers.

