GOOD MORNING! A Gigantic Rally Is Happening All Around The World

Risk on!Since it looks like Greece is about to get bailed out again (without any serious ramifications.. at least that’s the view right now) after thing is going nuts all around the world.



Japan rallied nearly 2% despite Moody’s making fresh noises about its sovereign debt. Big European indices are rallying. Germany is up 1.25%. France is up 1%. Spain is up 1%.

Meanwhile, the scene on the currency/commodities front couldn’t be more stark. Total carnage on the dollar front, as the euro jumps above $1.44 (yesterday evening it was at $1.426). Crude is now nearing $102, and silver is closer to $39.

