Global Markets Going Nowhere On Holiday In The US

US-based Market junkies hoping that the overseas action might bring some excitement on this day off will be bummed out. Things are very quiet.



The most notable action is the 0.4% rally in the German market. Other markets are up a bit less, though it’s interesting that both Greek and Spanish debt is trading worse on the day, though not to an extent that’s worth writing home about.

In Asia, Shanghai continued its losing streak, falling 0.13%.

