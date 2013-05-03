Markets Going Nowhere Before The Jobs Report

It’s Jobs Day in America!



Later on, at 8:30 AM ET, we get the Non-Farm Payrolls report in April.

In the meantime, there’s nothing going on in markets really.

US futures are flat. Europe isn’t doing much. Asia was mixed, with China rallying, and Japan falling a bit.

Concerns about the state of the economy have definitely increased lately, and we got a weak ADP report Wednesday, so there’s a lot of anxiety about today’s report.

On the other hand, markets have been amazingly buoyant, shrugging off a downturn in the data.

