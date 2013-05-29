Markets Are Lower As Japan Crumbles Again

After yesterday’s screaming rally around the world, today is decidedly weaker.



Markets are off everywhere.

In Europe, Italy is off 0.6%, France is off 0.9%, and Germany is down 0.8%.

US futures are all pointing to a lower open.

And the big story again is Japan, where markets can’t get any love.

After ending the normal trading day flat, Nikkei futures have continued to crumble all morning, as you can see in this chart via FinViz:

FinVizThe ongoing weakness in the Nikkei, which was can’t-lose just a few days ago, is clearly the most interesting story in world markets, as it coincides with the Abenomics experiment, which is the most interesting economics experiment in the world.

