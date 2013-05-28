Markets Are Rallying All Around The World

It’s green everywhere this morning.



Japan has broken its losing streak, gaining 1.2% in choppy trading.

US futures are up nicely.

Europe is on a tear. Italy in particular has been looking extremely impressive, as it’s up a whopping 1.7% today. Spain is up 1.2%. Germany is up 0.9%

Suddenly, hope seems to be springing in Europe that the economic side of the recovery could be in the offing, something that would be massively welcome.

In the US, it’s going to be a busy week for housing data, and that starts today at 9 AM with the release of Case-Shiller.

