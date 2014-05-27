Markets Are Quiet

REUTERS/Remo Casilli Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures during a media conference at Chigi palace in Rome, May 26, 2014.

Good morning!

Things get back in full swing today, as the US comes off of its Memorial Day holiday.

Essentially the scene is this: European markets gained yesterday, but are now slightly down.

US futures are playing catch up and are higher.

The biggest developments since last Friday was the European Parliamentary election, which was characterised by the rise of right-wing, anti-EU parties in several countries. However, markets paid just as much attention to the fact that in Italy and Greece, establishment parties performed solidly (especially Italy) and that helped give markets a boost.

Meanwhile, stories about Chinese tension in Asia are running rampant — the latest event being the downing of a Vietnamese shipping vessel at the hands of a Chinese boat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.