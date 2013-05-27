Japan Gets Wrecked Again

Don Hankins via flickrFor the most part, it’s likely to be a very quiet day, thanks to the Memorial Day holiday in the US.



But the big story is Japan once again, where stocks went out close to the lows.

The index fell 3.2%. That follow last Thursday 7% crash and Friday’s mediocre gain.

The violent swings in the market is the world’s biggest stories, as everyone anxiously awaits to see if a major unwind is really in place.

Meanwhile, Europe is actually having a very nice day. Italy is gaining 1.25%. Germany is up 0.7%.

So for the time being, Japan is not causing much in the way of ripple effects.

Even elsewhere in Asia, things are quiet. Korea gained 0.3%.

