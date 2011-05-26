Thanks To China, There's A Rally Happening EVERYWHERE

Photo: nozomiiqel on flickr

RISK ON.A big global rally that really began yesterday afternoon continues.



Everything is probably higher than when you looked the last time.

In Europe, peripheral equities are up big, after a report about China doing more bond buying. Spain is up 1.2%. Athens is up 1.4%. France is up 0.45%. Germany is up 0.38%.

Commodities: you name ’em, they’re up.

US futures: Same.

Not surprisingly, some notable peripheral bonds are rallying. See the Spanish 2-year here.

