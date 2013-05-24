Markets Are Weakening

Earlier we mentioned that US futures were lower following an insane night in Japan.



A quick heads up on that: things are at their lowest points of the morning. Even Nikkei futures have weakened since the actual Japanese close.

Here’s S&P futures at their lows of the morning via FinViz.

FinVizToday could be interesting. Because of the upcoming 3-day weekend, it’s likely to be quiet and thin. But the recent bout of market volatility adds a touch of intrigue.

