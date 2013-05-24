Markets Are Lower After Another Insane Day In Japan

On Thursday, Japan crashed 7%.
On Friday the market gained, but it was very strange.
Check out the intraday chart of the Nikkei
Nikkei.comThe index surged by 3% in early going.
Then at one point it was down nearly 500 points on the day. Then in the end it scraped out a mediocre gain.
This is going to shake the world seeing this.
Meanwhile, Australia lost another 1.6%.
Europe is mixed, and US futures are currently lower.
