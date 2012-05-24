Markets Go Nowhere After Slew Of Weak Data

Photo: Jesse Estes/Flickr

It’s a pretty meh start to the day.US futures are going nowhere after mediocre data Flash PMI data from China, France, Germany, and the overall Eurozone.



In Germany, economic sentiment, as measured by the ZEW Index, dived more than expected.

European stocks are up a little bit, but really there’s just not much going on in either direction.

The other big “news” of course, was the end of the European summit, which resulted in absolutely nothing.

And check out Germany’s bad economic numbers here >

