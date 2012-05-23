UPDATE: Markets Tanking Harder In Europe, Euro In Freefall

Photo: Flickr / Samantha Jade Royds

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: Markets are selling. Rinse, repeat.It was a particularly rough night in Asia, as fresh concerns about Chinese growth were raised in multiple quarters.



Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by over 1%. Japan fell by nearly 2%.

And the scene is not pretty in Europe this morning.

Spain is down over 1%.

Italy is down 1.8%.

Germany is down 1.2%.

Basically yesterday there was a big rally ahead of the Eurogroup meeting. Today that’s melting away. This is how it goes.

US futures are down about 0.3%.

UPDATE: It’s not taking long for things to get much hairer. Italy is now down 2.3%. The euro is cliffdiving, hitting levels not seen since August 2010.

See a Euro chart here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.