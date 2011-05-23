WAKE UP: Everything's Getting Clobbered Around The World

Good morning! Happy Monday! Everything’s getting clobbered right now following a week of turmoil on Wall Street and more uncertainty in Europe.
We start in Japan, where the Nikkei fell 1.5%, and TEPCO turned in a particularly ugly showing, plunging 9%.
Shanghai fell a massive 2.9%. See more on that here.
In Europe, ugliness across the board:
- France: -1.6%
- Germany -1.6%
- Italy -2.7% (more here)
- Spain -1.3%
- Greece -1.37%
US futures are down as well, not surprisingly.
On the macro front: Silver is back below $35, oil is at $98, and the euro is getting crushed.
