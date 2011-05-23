WAKE UP: Everything's Getting Clobbered Around The World

Good morning! Happy Monday! Everything’s getting clobbered right now following a week of turmoil on Wall Street and more uncertainty in Europe.



We start in Japan, where the Nikkei fell 1.5%, and TEPCO turned in a particularly ugly showing, plunging 9%.

Shanghai fell a massive 2.9%. See more on that here.

In Europe, ugliness across the board:

France: -1.6%

Germany -1.6%

Italy -2.7% (more here)

Spain -1.3%

Greece -1.37%

US futures are down as well, not surprisingly.

On the macro front: Silver is back below $35, oil is at $98, and the euro is getting crushed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.