WAKE UP: Everything's Getting Clobbered Around The World

Joe Weisenthal
alarm clock

Good morning! Happy Monday! Everything’s getting clobbered right now following a week of turmoil on Wall Street and more uncertainty in Europe.

We start in Japan, where the Nikkei fell 1.5%, and TEPCO turned in a particularly ugly showing, plunging 9%.

Shanghai fell a massive 2.9%. See more on that here.

In Europe, ugliness across the board:

  • France: -1.6%
  • Germany -1.6%
  • Italy -2.7% (more here)
  • Spain -1.3%
  • Greece -1.37%

US futures are down as well, not surprisingly.

On the macro front: Silver is back below $35, oil is at $98, and the euro is getting crushed.

