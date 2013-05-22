Markets Are Higher After Another Historic Night In Japan

It’s just crazy.



Japan is setting records day in and day out.

Here’s the Nikkei last night.

Nikkei.comThis is of course, a brand new 5.5 years high, as the market has surged some 80% since late last year, all thanks to “Abenomics” the country’s aggressive stimulus campaign.

Meanwhile, US futures are up modestly, and Japan is mixed.

The big news of the day will be Bernanke testifying before Congress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.