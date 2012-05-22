European Markets Are Soaring

Photo: KetaDesign, Wikimedia Commons

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: After yesterday’s huge up day in the US, European markets are picking up the baton.Huge gains are being seen across the board.



Italy is up 2.3%.

Spain is up 1.22%.

Germany is up 1.0%

France is up 1.0%.

All this comes amid some fresh downgrades of the economic outlook from the OECD, however we can’t ever once remember a time when an OECD economic call had any impact on anything, and today is no exception.

US futures, meanwhile, are up modestly.

UPDATE:

Things have sagged a little bit. Europe is still up, but US futures are indicated a bit lower now.

Meanwhile, Japan has been hit with a ratings downgrade from Fitch, which is kind of interesting although probably irrelevant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.