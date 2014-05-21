Markets Are On The Rise

Good morning! Markets in Europe are in the green, and US futures are slightly higher.

As it stands now, this is a turnaround from yesterday’s losses.

Things remain quite quiet this week. There’s very little going on on the corporate, central bank, or economic fronts.

Asian markets were a bit weaker, though not dramatically so.

Today at 2 PM we get FOMC Minutes, which should be interesting.

