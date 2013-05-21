Markets Are Going Absolutely Nowhere

Flickr / KristympOne of the big themes these days is the lack of action and… today continues that trend.



Around the world virtually nothing is going on.

Japan basically didn’t move (gaining 0.13%), US futures are flat, and European markets are very close to the zero.

This should be another quiet day in financial markets. More action will come tomorrow, when Bernanke speaks and the FOMC minutes are released. And then later in the week we get Flash PMI readings.

But for now, traders and analysts will be forced to continue pulling their hair out, looking for something interesting.

