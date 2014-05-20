Good morning! Markets are going nowhere.

Around the world, from Asia to Europe to US futures, markets are essentially flat today.

One of the few notable losers is Thailand, where the military has imposed martial law, though the selling in Thai stocks is not particularly dramatic (they’re down about 1%).

Once again, we’re looking at a very quiet week for economic data and corporate news.

