Japan Explodes Higher, While Gold And Silver Are Getting Smoked

Two big themes continue today: The first is Japanese outperformance. The second is the armageddon for precious metals.
Japan’s Nikkei surged again, rallying over 2%.
Nikkei.comMeanwhile, silver is down over 4% (it was briefly down 8% at the open yesterday). Gold is down about 1.5%.
Meanwhile US futures are off a bit, while Europe is mixed.
This week shall be fairly light on data, and heavy on central bank chiefs jawboning around the world.
