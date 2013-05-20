Japan Explodes Higher, While Gold And Silver Are Getting Smoked

Two big themes continue today: The first is Japanese outperformance. The second is the armageddon for precious metals.



Japan’s Nikkei surged again, rallying over 2%.

Nikkei.comMeanwhile, silver is down over 4% (it was briefly down 8% at the open yesterday). Gold is down about 1.5%.

Meanwhile US futures are off a bit, while Europe is mixed.

This week shall be fairly light on data, and heavy on central bank chiefs jawboning around the world.

