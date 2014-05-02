Markets Are Doing Nothing Ahead Of The Jobs Report

Good morning!

Things are very quiet, as markets are essentially flat heading into the Jobs Report, which comes out at 8:30 AM ET.

We’ve had quite a big week of economic data. Some of it has been good, some of it has been bad, but volatility in the market has been quite low throughout.

In the meantime, a couple of developments.

Pfizer has jacked up its mega-bid for UK drugmaker AstraZeneca.

RBS is higher on strong earnings.

And that’s about it. Stay with us for full Jobs Report coverage all morning.

