Italian Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Good morning!

Markets around the world are slipping

US futures are down about 0.2%. Japan fell 0.6%.

But the real story is in Italy, where the FTSE MIB stock index is down over 3%.

This comes amid a general bout of weakness in peripheral stocks and bond markets in recent days. There’s been a huge rally over the last several months in peripheral government debt, and lately that has been reversing a bit with yields popping higher.

Meanwhile, over the weekend there was a lot of deal news. AT&T confirmed its attempted acquisition of DirecTV and Pfizer cranked up its offer, once again, of AstraZeneca.

Other than that, there’s not a ton going on. This is scheduled to be both a quiet week on both the economic data front and the corporate front.

