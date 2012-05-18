Asia Gets Clobbered, And Europe Falls Only Slightly

Photo: Flickr / $omebody

A rare occurrence. Markets aren’t going down much yet.After several days of bloodshed, Europe is not falling too much by which we mean, Italy is slipping 0.15% and Spain is down 0.05%, and Germany is down 0.6%. Greece is actually up 0.4%.



US futures are ticking modestly higher ahead of that huge IPO that everybody knows bout.

Other than that, there isn’t too much news. Italian industrial orders came in surprisingly strong.

Stepping back a moment, it was very bad in Asia: Japan fell 2.99%, Hong Kong lost 1.4%.

Meanwhile, European banks (especially Spanish ones) are having a huge day >

