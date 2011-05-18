RISK ON: Everything's Moving Higher

Photo: Eddie”77 on flickr

And today, for now, everything’s higher.It started with a positive night in China — with the Shanghai composite gaining 0.7% — and that’s leading to a solid day in Europe (CAC and DAX both up a bit less than 1%). Even Athens is up 0.6%



US futures are all higher at the moment, and commodities, take your pick, are up as well. Oil, which yesterday had touched $95 at one point yesterday, is up to $98.51. Market efficiency, at its finest.

