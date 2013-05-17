Markets Are Going Nowhere

At the moment, we’re looking at a very quiet last day of the week.



Around the world, there isn’t much happening in markets.

Japan was up modestly. China was up decently (to the tune of 1.4%). Europe is mixed with some markets a little up, and others a little lower.

US futures are a bit higher.

Later today we get Michigan Consumer Sentiment, but that’s about it.

The big theme for the week: Data still kind of spotty, but markets still pretty buoyant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.