Markets Are Going Down, European Banks Are Diving

Photo: Flickr – enor

ORIGINAL POST: It’s nothing too dramatic, but markets are going down. Again.Across Europe, stocks are sinking.



Italy is off 0.8%. Greece is off another 1.% Germany is off another 0.1%.

On the other hand, futures are actually ticking higher at the moment.

News wise, things are fairly quiet. Initial claims and Philly Fed data in the US are coming up later, and that should be interesting.

UPDATE: The selling is getting more intense.

Italy is down 1.4% now.

European banks are getting pounded.

More Greek exit chatter is all over the place.

Yet somehow, US futures remain higher for now.

UPDATE II: Check out the collapse in the Spanish bank Bankia.

