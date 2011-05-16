Everything Is Going Lower -- Greek Stocks Getting Hammered

Photo: Klearchos Kapoutsis on flickr

An un-bullish start to the week.Across the board, markets are moving lower.



In Asia, the Nikkei fell 0.94%. Shanghai lost 0.76%.

In Europe, France is down -0.88%, Germany is doing a bit better, losing just 0.53%, while Athens is losing big at -1.4%.

US futures are down modestly. Silver is below $35, and oil is barely above $98.

So, nothing too violent yet, but overall pretty soggy action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.