Markets Are Going Nowhere After Another Big Historic Rally In Japan

Shocker: Japan had another big spike last night.



The Nikkei rallied over 2.2%, surpassing 15,000 for the first time since the end of 2007.

This has just become so repetitive, it’s not even funny.

Meanwhile, other markets are going nowhere, and things are quiet. Italy, Germany, and France are all virtually flat. So are US futures.

Like Japan, the US has been in something of a melt-up mode lately, often starting the day quietly, but then taking off on any kind of good news.

