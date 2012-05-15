The Early Rally Has Vanished, And Europe Is Sinking Into The Red

Photo: Alex Abian via Flickr
UPDATE, SEE ORIGINAL POST BELOW:After early gains, Europe has sunk into the red.
At one point, the big indices were up to the tune of 1%.
But some mediocre GDP data and the fact that, well, it’s Europe, is taking the whole thing down.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.3% (and its yields are wider on the day).
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.11%.
The German market is now flat on the day.
Futures in the US remain modestly higher.
Meanwhile, Eurozone-wide GDP has come out at 0.0% >
ORIGINAL POST: Markets are higher for a change.
But the gains aren’t that impressive, given how ugly the selling has been lately.
Italy (which saw 26 of its banks get downgraded last night) is up less than 1%.
Spain is up less than 1%.
Germany is up 0.7%.
US futures are up about 1%.
There’s some fresh economic data out of the Eurozone.
Most notably: Germany has handily beat GDP estimates, and Italy has missed. It’s the same old story.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.