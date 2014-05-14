Markets Aren't Doing Anything

Good morning!

It’s another very quiet day in the markets.

Around the world, there’s almost no movement anywhere.

Japanese stocks fell 0.14%. Germany is down 0.04%. US futures are basically flat.

After some volatility last month, this has basically been the story, no real action anywhere.

In the US, it’s likely to be a quiet day, although the Producer Price Index comes out at 8:30, so those obsessed with the question of whether there’s any inflation in the system should be watching that. It’s unlikely to be a big market move, however.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.