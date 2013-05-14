Markets Are Lower

It’s another quiet morning, but just as with yesterday, markets have begun to the downside.



In Asia, Japan had a rare day where it didn’t surge 1% or more (it ended about flat) and China lost 1.1%.

In Europe, Italy is off 0.5%. And Germany is off 0.28%.

US futures are a hair lower.

Today is the one day this week when there isn’t any economic data. Instead people will be watching David Tepper’s appearnace on CNBC’s Squawk Box. His appearances on the show are fairly legendary, as he’s made some big market-moving calls there in the past.

