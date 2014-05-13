Good morning!

Yesterday, the Dow and the S&P 500 closed at new record closing highs.

And now markets are on the rise again, although things are very quiet, with virtually no news happening.

US futures are moderately higher.

Japan had a big day, with the Nikkei surging nearly 2%.

Germany’s DAX index is up 0.6%. The UK’s FTSE 100 index is up 0.3%.

Today we get the latest on small business optimism and retail sales, the latter of which will be watched quite closely.

