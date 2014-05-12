Markets Are On The Rise

Good morning!

Markets are in the green today, although action is pretty quiet everywhere you look.

There wasn’t much news over the weekend, save for another referendum in another Easter Ukrainian region. And ostensibly the region voted to leave Ukraine, although nobody thinks the the results were particularly legitimate. So “rising Ukraine tension” might be a theme of the day.

There’s no US economic data today, and earnings season is winding down, so things may be fairly quiet.

