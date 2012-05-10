After Good Start, The Market Rally Has Evaporated

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: After major declines, you kind of expect to see sharp snapbacks.
Instead? We’re getting a pretty meh rally today.
Italy is up just 0.5%.
US futures are up just a hair.
Spain is up 1.5%, but even that’s not impressive by Spanish standards.
France is actually down 0.33%
Germany is up 0.4%.
Again, the theme is: quiet and unimpressive positive action.
The one big datapoint overnight: China had a trade report that was a flop from both an exports and an imports perspective.
UPDATE: And now things have gone negative. US futures are lower. Europe is more red. Italy is now down 0.44%
