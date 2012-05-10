After Good Start, The Market Rally Has Evaporated

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: After major declines, you kind of expect to see sharp snapbacks.



Instead? We’re getting a pretty meh rally today.

Italy is up just 0.5%.

US futures are up just a hair.

Spain is up 1.5%, but even that’s not impressive by Spanish standards.

France is actually down 0.33%

Germany is up 0.4%.

Again, the theme is: quiet and unimpressive positive action.

The one big datapoint overnight: China had a trade report that was a flop from both an exports and an imports perspective.

UPDATE: And now things have gone negative. US futures are lower. Europe is more red. Italy is now down 0.44%

