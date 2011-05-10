Risk On, AGAIN

Same story. Risk on.



First the night started strong in Asia. After sliding initially, the Nikkei made a comeback, and ended modestly higher. Shanghai ended up 0.63% — a solid gain.

And in Europe markets are generally up. The DAX is up 0.78%. Spain’s IBEX is up 0.57%. France’s CAC-40 is up 0.87%.

And in the US, futures are up modestly at this point.

Plus, as noted, the mother of all speculative vehicles these days — silver — is up nicely.

