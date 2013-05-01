Markets Going Nowhere In Quiet Start To Huge Day

Wikimedia CommonsMost of Europe is closed for May Day today, so things are really quiet.



But it’s going to be a huge day, as tons of economic data is coming out.

In the US there’s the ADP jobs report, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Car Sales, and a Fed decision.

We’ll be bring that all to you LIVE.

Normally, since it’s the first of the month, we’d have European ISM numbers. But again, due to the holiday, nothing’s happening and they’re delayed until tomorrow.

US futures are up a hair.

