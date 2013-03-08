Markets Are Rallying And Japan Just Had Another Staggeringly Huge Day

It’s jobs day in America.



At 8:30 AM ET, the non-farm payrolls report for February comes out.

In the meantime, markets are in rally mode.

Italy is up 0.9 per cent. Germany is up 0.5 per cent.

But the real show of the day was — once again — Japan!

As is per usual now, the market had another huge day.

The Nikkei gained 2.6 per cent, as the market finally got around to hitting pre-Lehman levels.

The yen also weakened to new lows for the cycle.

Here’s the Nikkei.

Photo: Nikkei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.