US Futures Flat, European Stocks Drift Lower Ahead Of Jobs Report

REUTERS Trading resumes with a fury in the Standard and Poors stock index pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange following a 30-minute halt in trading triggered when the Dow Jones industrials average plummeted 350 points, October 27, 1997.

Good morning and Happy Jobs Day to everyone!

Today at 8:30 AM ET we get the latest Non-Farm Payrolls report. The media prediction from Wall Street analysts is below 150,000 for today’s report.

Estimates have been drifting lower thanks to the weak ADP report and general glumness surrounding weather and other data.

In the meantime, European stocks are drifting lower (Germany’s off 0.7%) and US futures are roughly flat.

China experienced its first ever domestic corporate bond default, though it was widely anticipated. Still a historical event.

