After the Dow hit a record high yesterday, the good vibes in global markets continue.



Gains are being seen in most places, including U.S. futures.

The big winner of the day: Japan. Again.

As is becoming commonplace there, the Nikkei rallied over two per cent, hitting yet another high on its bull run.

Photo: Nikkei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.