Markets Take A Breather

Finally markets are taking a breather.

Monday saw huge selling around the world.

Tuesday saw huge buying around the world.

Today: Nothing much of anything.

Markets are basically flat anywhere you look.

No major development in Russia or Ukraine is moving anything.

In terms of economic news, there are two pieces that people will talk about today. One is China’s setting of a 7.5% GDP target. The other is a strong set of European services PMIs today, which should bring a little bit of hope about the European economy. Other than, there’s going to be a lot of data in the US coming up.

