Markets Are Going Down

Good morning! It was a very busy weekend, with the Russia-Ukraine tensions dominating the show.

This has created selling across the board as equity markets are down everywhere.

Japan lost 1.27%. Korea fell 0.77%.

In Europe, UK stocks are down 1%. Taking it hardest is German stocks, which are off 2%. Italy is lower by 1.1%.

US futures are down around 0.6%, which is off the lows and really not that bad at all.

In therms of big overnight economic events, the Russian central bank hiked rates by 1.5% to defend against a plummeting ruble. Already, there’s an economic price that Vladimir Putin is playing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.