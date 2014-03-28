Good morning!

It’s a fairly quiet morning and markets are rising.

The big event was the deflationary CPI number out of Spain, which is causing the euro to tank on a heightened chance that the ECB will engage in some kind of additional easing next week.

Other than that, not much. German stocks are up 0.6%. The UK is up 0.4%. And US futures are modestly green.

Once again, the most interesting thing today will probably be to watch the US momentum stocks — the tech and biotech darlings which have been getting clobbered of late.

Also today in the US we get personal income and spending data, as well as the latest read of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan.

