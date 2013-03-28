Markets Lower Around The World, As Cyprus Banks Set To Reopen

Joe Weisenthal

The big event of the day: Cypriot banks are set to reopen at 6 AM ET.

To what extent it appears that there’s a run/panic is something people will closely watch, although that might just make for good drama, rather than market-moving data.

In the meantime, markets are lower everywhere.

The big Japanese rally has really stalled out, with the Nikkei falling 1.26%. Shanghai got clubbed last night, dropping 2.8%.

US futures are a  tad lower, and European equities are a little lower as well.

There’s some good economic data in the US today: GDP revisions, Chicago PMI and initial jobless claims are all coming up.

