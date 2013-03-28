Markets Lower Around The World, As Cyprus Banks Set To Reopen

The big event of the day: Cypriot banks are set to reopen at 6 AM ET.
To what extent it appears that there’s a run/panic is something people will closely watch, although that might just make for good drama, rather than market-moving data.
In the meantime, markets are lower everywhere.
The big Japanese rally has really stalled out, with the Nikkei falling 1.26%. Shanghai got clubbed last night, dropping 2.8%.
US futures are a tad lower, and European equities are a little lower as well.
There’s some good economic data in the US today: GDP revisions, Chicago PMI and initial jobless claims are all coming up.
