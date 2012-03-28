The Chinese Market Got Crushed Again Last Night

Photo: AP

US are up a little bit, but there’s a pretty solid amount of negativity out there, following the US’ late-day selloff yesterday.Asia was down across the board, with China in particular getting clobbered, losing 2.65%.



In Europe, markets started off lower, but are now mostly rallying.

Meanwhile, Italian yields are ticking higher again, as the 10-year now yields 5.12%. Definitely a trend to keep an eye on.

