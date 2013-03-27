Markets Start The Day By Going Nowhere

Joe Weisenthal
fishing boats in Limassol marina, Cyprus

It’s another quiet day in world markets.

The big Asian markets, Japan and China, both ended pretty much flat.

US futures are a hair higher.

Europe isn’t going anywhere.

The Euro has dipped a bit this morning, but nothing too special.

The big story continues to be the Cyprus fallout, although even that is having a limited to non-existent impact on the market.

