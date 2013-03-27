Markets Start The Day By Going Nowhere

It’s another quiet day in world markets.
The big Asian markets, Japan and China, both ended pretty much flat.
US futures are a hair higher.
Europe isn’t going anywhere.
The Euro has dipped a bit this morning, but nothing too special.
The big story continues to be the Cyprus fallout, although even that is having a limited to non-existent impact on the market.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.