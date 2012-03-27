Markets Are Going Higher All Around The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The newsflow is quiet, but the upward drift in the markets remains intact.Asian markets surged last night (Japan rose 2.4%!), and Europe is nicely higher as well (Italy up 1%, France up 0.6%).



US futures, coming off the monster day yesterday, are up just modestly.

The rally yesterday seemed to hae been spurred by a dovish tone from Bernanke. Other than that much, there isn’t that much knew for markets to be keying off of.

