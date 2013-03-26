Markets Are Going Nowhere

Well, things are getting quiet again.



At least for the moment.

Yesterday we saw the big swing from post-Cyprus excitement to hangover, as parts of the European market ended up getting clobbered on the day, despite the bailout.

Today, nothing is going on.

Markets are basically flat. US futures are barely up. The Euro is heading lower.

The banks in Cyprus were originally set to reopen today, but will now be later in the week.

In Asia, stocks fell, with Japan losing 0.6%, and Shanghai ending down over 1%.

